BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MOTHER TERESA WAS A CHILD TRAFFICKER 🔞 AND SOLD BABIES AND YOUNG CHILDREN TO THE ELITE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
702 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 20 hours ago

17th Letter - Mother Teresa was a child trafficker and sold babies and young children to the elite. She funneled between $5-$100 million a year to the Vatican.


In case you don't know, Dr Fauci is the son of the largest child trafficker on this planet...


Never forget why we started. It always was, and still is about the children. Crimes Against Our Children.


Military is the only way


We all have a responsibility to protect our global children.


Share and Follow @17thLetter_QQ


Source: https://x.com/17thLetter_QQ/status/1992925262959329531


Thumbnail: https://x.com/del_jeannie/status/1993081157622145372

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinanthony faucimother teresaworldwide child sex trafficking ringsold to elite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy