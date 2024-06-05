Desperate Biden Signs Border Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 4, 2024 - When Americans are asked who can better solve the problem of illegal immigration, Trump beats Biden by between 11 and 27 points, depending on the poll. Biden is getting trounced by Trump's fund raising and popularity. What's an incumbent to do? Throw out a bone for the border, and hope your Attorney General and his army of DAs don't get stopped by the GOP. Thanks for watching and praying!
