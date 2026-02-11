US Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider fire support aircraft destroyed another supposed drug-carrying boat in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean

A US Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider fire support aircraft destroyed another drug-carrying boat in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean.

I found this posted from Monday morning, so late to post.

Adding, below is partial of an article from The Hill about this from the evening of the 9th, Monday:

The U.S. military blew up an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on Monday, killing two “narco-terrorists” and leaving one survivor. The video of the operation, which is 11 seconds long, appears to show the U.S. military firing at least three strikes against the boat that was streaking through the water.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5730673-narco-terrorists-killed-pacific/



