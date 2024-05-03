BRANDON JOHNSON FLEES FROM REPORTERS QUESTIONING OFFICER LUIS HUESCA'S MURDER ⚰ #LETSGOBRANDON

Darius Johnson (DJ) - NEW VIDEO: @ChicagosMayor RUNS from me and another reporter as we tried to ask him about the arrest in the death of Officer Luis Huesca. He did not comment. As you see he drove off. More on this at 4 on @cbschicago





Source: https://twitter.com/DariusJohnsonTV/status/178610604236915524





Thumbnail: https://dailycaller.com/2024/05/02/democrat-mayor-brandon-johnson-allegedly-runs-reporters-chicago/





Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was allegedly seen fleeing from reporters to avoid questions and getting in a getaway car, video shows.





Footage posted to Twitter by CBS reporter Darius Johnson shows a chaotic scene of journalists, including Johnson, running after what appears to be the Chicago mayor as they attempted to question him about the recent death of Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer Luis Huesca.





“Mr. Mayor! Mr. Mayor, will you please wait? Mr. Mayor, why do you have to run from us?” a reporter yelled.





“Mayor, we just want a comment about the arrest last night in relation to Officer Huesca,” the CBS reporter said. “He just ran.”





Following Darius’ post to Twitter, Johnson’s office responded to the outlet’s claims stating that it wasn’t “Mayor Brandon Johnson in the video and the person that is being filmed running was trying to catch the car before it departed.”





Huesca, 30, was shot and killed while returning home from his shift April 21 after a ShotSpotter alert went off, according to CBS News. Following the tragic incident, authorities rushed to find the six-year veteran’s shooter, leading them on a nearly two-week hunt.





By Wednesday evening, Chicago Police announced they arrested Xavier Tate Jr., 22, after he was charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant on April 26, the outlet reported. Tate was pulled out by CPD officers and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force from his second-floor apartment in a complex in Glendale Heights, according to CBS News.





Daily Caller has reached out to both the mayor Johnson’s office and CBS reporter Darius Johnson for comment.