PHYS ~ FHIR

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.248B1084-664A-4B58-9C80-50C86B6C17D5:0

https://obophenotype.github.io/human-phenotype-ontology/phenopackets/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6057139/

https://www.nature.com/articles/d43747-020-00579-2.pdf

phe·no·type -noun - BIOLOGY

the set of observable characteristics of an individual resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/

https://www.jfhq-dodin.mil/

network centric warfare

https://www.microwavejournal.com/articles/3898-network-centric-operations-and-information-superiority-current-trends-of-key-enabling-technologies

GaAs TRMs, or Gallium Arsenide Transmit-Receive Modules, are solid-state electronic components primarily used in radar systems, particularly those employing Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology.

https://militaryembedded.com/radar-ew/rf-and-microwave/gaas-and-gan-mmics-key-component-of-defense-rf-electronic-systems

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2025/atmosense-shows-promise

global information grid

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-WBAN-based-relaying-virtual-backbone_fig4_308850533

The invention of the first MEMS device is credited to Harvey Nathanson and Robert Wickstrom in 1965, at Westinghouse Research Laboratories. This device, a silicon cantilever, was used as a radio-frequency tuner. The term "MEMS" was introduced in 1986 by S.C. Jacobsen and J.E. Wood in a proposal to DARPA. While the core technologies were in development since the mid-1960s, MEMS applications became widespread in the 1990s and have continued to grow since then.

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

Bio-MEMS, or biomedical microelectromechanical systems, are micro-scale devices designed for biomedical applications, often involving microfluidics and other microfabrication techniques. They have significant overlap with lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology and micro-total analysis systems (uTAS). Bio-MEMS devices are used for a variety of purposes, including drug delivery, biosensing, and manipulating individual cells.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_