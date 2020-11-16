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The SNP Inde-ception (Aired 22nd May 2017)
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2 views • November 16, 2020
Please note that I fully acknowledge that the clip belongs to Kevin Baker but unless he sets up an account on Bitchute, the video will remain on this site. When this video was uploaded to Bitchute in February last year (2019), Mr Baker has still yet to formally to claim the video to the present time.
Originally aired on 22nd May 2017.
"In a historic broadcast on The Kev Baker Show i welcome Iain Tough, Cheryl Scott & Mel Kelly to cover the shocking truth about the SNP that Nicola Sturgeon does not want you to know.
We get into how the SNP hijacked the independence hopes of an entire nation, and find out just who the SNP are, and who it is that Nicola Sturgeon serves.
Independence is not confined to Scotland and we have two guests, David Raventos & Delia Forrest, joining us LIVE from Catalonia where there is a similar fight that ties right back to the Scots indy fight."
Mel Kelly's website: https://melkelly60.wixsite.com/whatthepapersdontsay
Originally aired on 22nd May 2017.
"In a historic broadcast on The Kev Baker Show i welcome Iain Tough, Cheryl Scott & Mel Kelly to cover the shocking truth about the SNP that Nicola Sturgeon does not want you to know.
We get into how the SNP hijacked the independence hopes of an entire nation, and find out just who the SNP are, and who it is that Nicola Sturgeon serves.
Independence is not confined to Scotland and we have two guests, David Raventos & Delia Forrest, joining us LIVE from Catalonia where there is a similar fight that ties right back to the Scots indy fight."
Mel Kelly's website: https://melkelly60.wixsite.com/whatthepapersdontsay
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