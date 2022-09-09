Guess Who's Getting Even More $

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‘Aid’ For Ukraine
* [Bidan] administration gives $2.6B more.
* You might think that the Ukrainian gubment doesn’t need any more of your $.
* Our economy is coming apart; and they’re not even pretending to be in danger.
* They’re not defending democracy; they’ve destroyed it.
* Team [Bidan] loves this; it’s the template for what they would like to do here.
* This has no precedent — and is crazy.
* What is this about?
* Where is all this $ going?
* Why are we doing this?
* It’s not what they’re telling you.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 September 2022