Guess Who's Getting Even More $

‘Aid’ For Ukraine

* [Bidan] administration gives $2.6B more.

* You might think that the Ukrainian gubment doesn’t need any more of your $.

* Our economy is coming apart; and they’re not even pretending to be in danger.

* They’re not defending democracy; they’ve destroyed it.

* Team [Bidan] loves this; it’s the template for what they would like to do here.

* This has no precedent — and is crazy.

* What is this about?

* Where is all this $ going?

* Why are we doing this?

* It’s not what they’re telling you.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 September 2022