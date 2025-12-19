BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Season's Greetings - with a Focus on Traditions/Rituals of Christmas/Saturnalia and New Years/Janus
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
267 followers
4 views • 24 hours ago

As fit for the season, let's give our attention to some of The Open Scroll productions that are so relevant. Over many years, I've taken a hard look at the traditions practiced by my culture. Rather than focusing on the pagan origins, which you can easily learn with a little research of your own, or focusing on the obviously skewed timing of the Nativity, I've focused my attention on what's less popular but at least as important. For example, I've shared a deeply personal story about the story of Christmas THAT SHOULD BE TOLD, which has to do with personal accountability. I've exposed a variety of Saturnalia and Janus rituals that abound during this season and those that persist throughout the year. I've shined the light upon rituals in the enduring holiday classic, It's a Wonderful Life. While most folks are content to celebrate whatever seems like fun, even and perhaps especially churchgoers, some of us are not content with such, who seek rather to honor the Lord Jesus Christ in spirit and in truth.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FocusSaturnaliaJanus.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

