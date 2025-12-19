Season's Greetings - with a Focus on Traditions/Rituals of Christmas/Saturnalia and New Years/Janus

As fit for the season, let's give our attention to some of The Open Scroll productions that are so relevant. Over many years, I've taken a hard look at the traditions practiced by my culture. Rather than focusing on the pagan origins, which you can easily learn with a little research of your own, or focusing on the obviously skewed timing of the Nativity, I've focused my attention on what's less popular but at least as important. For example, I've shared a deeply personal story about the story of Christmas THAT SHOULD BE TOLD, which has to do with personal accountability. I've exposed a variety of Saturnalia and Janus rituals that abound during this season and those that persist throughout the year. I've shined the light upon rituals in the enduring holiday classic, It's a Wonderful Life. While most folks are content to celebrate whatever seems like fun, even and perhaps especially churchgoers, some of us are not content with such, who seek rather to honor the Lord Jesus Christ in spirit and in truth.





