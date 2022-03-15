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The Stew Peters Show 03. 15. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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441 views • March 15, 2022
10 Month Old Kidnapped, Putin Kneecaps Globalists, Ex-Pfizer Employee Reveals Covid Conspiracy

Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, investigative journalist Edward Szall joins the show to share breaking news about the threat of Saudi Arabia destroying the petrodollar, and the American empire, by selling oil in Yuan.

Stew sheds light on another horrifying medical hospital hostage standoff, as Diego Rodriguez details the case from the perspective of a grandfather, as baby Cyrus is ripped from his family.

Visit FreedomMan.org to read about the case: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/

Support Baby Cyrus through this GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus

Call St Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho: 208-706-5437

Call Meridian Police Department: 208-888-6678
Meridian Police Detective Hanson #3534
Meridian Police Detective Fuller #3138

Call Dr. Aaron Dykstra & Social Worker Nice Loufoua/ Functional Medicine of Idaho
208-385-7711

National File's Cullen McCue exposes perverted poser Republican Van Taylor, who resigned from his race after texts were revealed showing his penchant for anal stimulation from an ISIS-loving women.

And, Pfizer whistleblower Dr. Christina Rahm details the inner working of Big Pharma's plandemic, and warns about more genetically engineered warfare due to hit the world.

Don't miss a moment of Tuesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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