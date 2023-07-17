Heiko Schoening: “Fact-Checkers” paid by secret services | www.kla.tv/26527

In an interview with the investigative Internet platform Hoch2 – committed to the truth, Heiko Schoening reports that many so-called fact-checkers are hired and paid by intelligence agencies to hinder investigative work.





👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26527





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://hoch2.tv/sendung/heiko-schoening-faktenchecker-werden-von-geheimdiensten-bezahlt/