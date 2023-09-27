Create New Account
Truth | "The True Things Are the Things You Can't Say. If You Tell the REAL Truth, You're Done. What Does It Say About A Society Where the Only Penalty Is for Noting What Is True."
Thrivetime Show
1596 Subscribers
Published 17 hours ago

Truth | "The True Things Are the Things You Can't Say. If You Tell the REAL Truth, You're Done. What Does It Say About A Society Where the Only Penalty Is for Noting What Is True. Do You Want to Live In a Place Where Lying Is Mandatory?" - Tucker Carlson

truthclay clarkthrivetime show

