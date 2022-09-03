Earth's hidden matriarchal rulers use child sacrifices open star gate portals to travel across earth

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Druid “Hansel & Gretel witch” feminists are using spiritual star gate wormhole portkeys Floo Network to travel around the world in a few seconds. The pedophile cannibal Satanist Disneyland Cinderella castle is attached to the Neuschwanstein castle in Germany. Two of the main Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Illuminati family bloodlines are based in Germany. The white royal Draco “Anu of the Anunnaki” is the snake in the Garden of Eden who received a human and snake DNA hybrid 4th dimensional avatar body, who is the forefather of the Dracos. The main Satanist headquarters where the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers five “Mothers of Darkness” govern the earth’s governments for Satan Lucifer is the castle Chateau des Amerois in Belgium. Musical notes open the star gate wormhole portals. These ley line points “Harry Potter” Portkeys are also gates to heaven and to hell also. The Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” Shambhala ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils cannot go up to heaven, but they can go down to hell. Satan Lucifer wants to invade heaven, so he is trying to infuse his fallen angel devils into the bodies of humans. Satan Lucifer is trying to infuse his fallen angel devils into Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) children using sodomy, in order to try to sneak into heaven by trying to make these “multiple personality disorder fragmented mind compartments with fallen angel devils in them” children into Christians at a young age so that they can come into the God’s presence with praise and thanksgiving. They cannot use God’s earth ley line portals which are opened by thanksgiving praise, so they try to counterfeit that emotion with the closest they can use which is “ecstasy” by using LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy satanic child sex magick rituals. They succeeded in connecting the castles on the ley lines of the earth using these Portkey wormhole spiritual portals. They can step in from America to Germany in a few seconds and come back in a few seconds, just like the “Harry Potter” Floo Network. They use child sacrifice rituals and abortion sacrifice to open the spiritual portals and to send rioting & genocide & war to other places and communities around the world. There has been so many child sacrifice rituals conducted in these satanic locations like these castles so that they are very spiritually negative places. They are able to use satanic rituals black magick witchcraft in the Disneyworld Cinderella castle, which would affect the location where it is connected to by the spiritual portal. This is how they can cause a riot in America or genocide in China on the other side of the world or race war in South Africa from wherever they are by using child sacrifice ritual abortion black magick energy to Satan Lucifer using the spiritual portal Floo Network gates. Everyone who are not even involved in Satanism on the other side or nation would be affected by this dark witchcraft by Satan Lucifer’s power activated by blood sacrifice. Demons are activated and they enter into people in large numbers. This may be the way they are reaching into my heart while I am sleeping to squeeze it to try to crush it, just like they have killed millions of “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians who speak out. End of transmission…





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