Rep. Tim Burchett said he will not be voting to approve any more funding for Ukraine.
Published a day ago

On Tuesday's "Wake Up America," Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett said he will not be voting to approve any more funding for Ukraine.   


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes. 



 




