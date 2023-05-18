Chris Nemeth's AstraZeneca jab injury: Paralysis from waist down, Bell's palsy, unable to work

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Chris Nemeth (49) got one AstraZeneca jab in 2021. After 2 weeks, he became paralyzed from the waist down. He also had severe head aches, tingling fingers, Bell's palsy. He couldn't walk or work. Now he is now suing for millions in damages.
REFERENCES
https://twitter.com/TheChrisNemeth
DESCRIPTION BY 7NEWS AUSTRALIA
Australians are collecting big compensation payouts over COVID vaccines. One Victorian has been awarded $2.2 million, and a Melbourne man is fighting for a multi-million dollar payout, claiming a rare side-effect from a mandatory jab left him in a wheelchair.
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SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbSk3WODhjM
Original video published May 9, 2023.
Mirrored - frankploegman