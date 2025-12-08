BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Just Look Up World Premiere | What’s killing ancient trees may be connected to what’s harming us
Jeybee Enterprise
Jeybee Enterprise
72 views • 1 day ago

Watch Here Link: https://justlookup.healthsecret.com/?oid=31&affid=19

Here’s a moment in the Just Look Up film that stopped me cold…

Across the West Coast, entire stretches of forest are collapsing.

Not saplings. Not weak trees.

Ancient giants — some that have survived for thousands of years — are dying from the inside out.

What makes it even stranger is how quickly it’s happening.

And how quietly.

You’d think an event like that would trigger wall-to-wall investigation.

Soil testing. Rain testing. Air testing.

Instead… the same three explanations get recycled on repeat:

  • Drought 

  • Beetles 

  • Climate… end of story.

But locals kept noticing something the official story couldn’t explain… the timing.



Keywords
healthchemicalshealingchemtrailwellnesslife styleenviromental awareness
