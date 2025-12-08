Just Look Up World Premiere | What’s killing ancient trees may be connected to what’s harming us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s a moment in the Just Look Up film that stopped me cold…
Across the West Coast, entire stretches of forest are collapsing.
Not saplings. Not weak trees.
Ancient giants — some that have survived for thousands of years — are dying from the inside out.
What makes it even stranger is how quickly it’s happening.
And how quietly.
You’d think an event like that would trigger wall-to-wall investigation.
Soil testing. Rain testing. Air testing.
Instead… the same three explanations get recycled on repeat:
Drought
Beetles
Climate… end of story.
But locals kept noticing something the official story couldn’t explain… the timing.