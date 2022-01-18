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Opinions In the Bible
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1 view • January 18, 2022
Did you know Paul put his opinion (not the infallible Word of God) in his letters to the churches which in turn ended up in the bible?
This is significant in the sense that Paul himself admits that what he said came from his own mind, not from God Himself. It is important to realize that the one true Word of God is Jesus alone and not the words of anyone else.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
This is significant in the sense that Paul himself admits that what he said came from his own mind, not from God Himself. It is important to realize that the one true Word of God is Jesus alone and not the words of anyone else.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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