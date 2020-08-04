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Tactical PE DB Plank Row & How This Strength Could Help Save Lives
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22 views • August 04, 2020
In today's lesson we show you one of the most effective multi-joint movements to help stabilize and control your total body strength and power. Then to show you a potential application, check out the 2nd half of the video and how this humble hero carries and elderly man to safety from a burning house.
Don't know how well trained this tactical athlete was, but as i have told you many times whether you believe your are a tactical athlete or not; when the action starts, everybody instantly becomes an athlete.
Don't just train to look good, train to do good.
Build your back and strengthen your abdomen.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Don't know how well trained this tactical athlete was, but as i have told you many times whether you believe your are a tactical athlete or not; when the action starts, everybody instantly becomes an athlete.
Don't just train to look good, train to do good.
Build your back and strengthen your abdomen.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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