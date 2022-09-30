MAN-MADE CLIMATE CHANGE VIDEO DELETED IN 21 MINUTES! (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhVE8QC7WnV4/
They obviously do not want the normies to see the deleted VICE documentary about Weather Modification. My website:: https://amazingpolly.net/ . I explain the fastest ever Youtube takedown of a video and then show you the banned doc!