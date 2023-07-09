Create New Account
Long Live Palestine! Crush Zionism! (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel 푸옹 Phuong DPRK Daily at:-

https://youtu.be/wzFqhMFMzp4

May 23, 2021

Leve Palestina (Long Live Palestine) by a Swedish-Arabic musical group called Kofia, that was based in Göteborg and existed during the late 1970s and early 1980s. They played left-wing music supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people. The group had about ten members that remain unknown. This song is from the album Palestina, mitt land (Palestine, my country).


