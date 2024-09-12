Russian Paratroopers from the 51st Regiment of the 106th Airborne Division filmed the situation in the settlement of Krasnooktyabrskoye, which was liberated after launching a fairly large-scale counterattack on the Kursk front on Wednesday. A video confirming this came from a settlement located northwest of Snagost, showing the decisive actions of the paratroopers' reconnaissance unit clearing the Gaponovsky forest and the area around the settlement. Careful work helped to keep the settlement intact, the area was cut off by a sudden Russian counterattack. The lucky Ukrainian troops retreated across the fields, those who could not escape were killed or captured. However, Krasnooktyabrskoye was captured without significant resistance. Among the foreign equipment seized is an International MaxxPro armored vehicle from the United States.

The remarkable progress in Kursk is not only from Krasnooktyabrskoye since the counterattack. Photos and videos from the Russian side show Russian marines applying pressure, fighting against Ukrainian troops. Clashes like the one in the footage were reported around Troitskoye and Elizavetovka across the border, while Russian forces were advancing from Korenevo towards Snagost. Russian marines took the lead in the attack with armor group, driving back and firing on Zelensky’s forces, who were trying to fight back against the Russian Armed Forces. Despite the dire situation and the ambitions of their commander, at least five more Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk chose to save their lives rather than continue fighting. Faced with advancing Russian forces, they surrendered by laying down their weapons and raising their hands in surrender.

The situation after the clearing in the liberated areas may actually be much worse than it appears on the map. Within a short time, several settlements such as Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoe, Gordeevka, Krasnooktyabrskoe, Obukhovka, Snagost and Desyatoye Oktyabrya returned to Russian Armed Forces control, leaving behind piles of destroyed equipment, dead and wounded Ukrainian soldiers beginning to accumulate on the front lines.

