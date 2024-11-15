BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Light and Life: A Call to Overcome Mal-Illumination
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
10 views • 5 months ago

John 8:12

"I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life."

From the beginning, light has been the foundation of life. Today, however, we are surrounded by artificial light--harmful EMFs that disrupt the natural harmony of living systems. Dr. John Ott identified mal-illumination—stress caused by exposure to unnatural, junk light—as one of the greatest health challenges of our time.


Are you battling unexplained illnesses or conditions that defy conventional solutions?


Countless studies, including those by the National Institute of Health, have linked EMF exposure to a range of diseases and chronic health issues.


Ephesians 6:12

"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places."


Our enemy is invisible, manifesting in one way as toxic artificial EMFs that quietly disrupt our biology.


Break Free with Structured Light


Combat the effects of mal-illumination and protect your health with Essential Energy's exclusive non-polarizing light technology. Proven to harmonize 126 bioresonance points in the body, improve the 4th phase of water in blood, and balance overall energy, this technology helps:


1. Optimize your stress respons

2. Improve left-right balance in the body

3. Protect against the harmful effects of EMF stress


Take control of your health and shield yourself from these unseen forces.

Learn more at www.essentialenergy.us

structured lightmal illuminationdoctor john ott
