Hey Rip Van Winkle, Call Your Office ~ Someone's Sleeping in your Tree ~

In today's discussion we will talk about how Obama almost train recked the American Republic by giving us open borders, same sex marriage, Obama care, and opening the door for a satanic suicide bomber Muslims to invade America and destroy family Christian values with fake teaching of Abraham to Ishmael through a perversion of real Islam. We will expose how Obama meant to destroy what made America great from the inside out.





References:

- Obama care is a failure

https://rumble.com/v6zodom-obama-care-is-a-failure.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ec8bfe87-fe5c-4f2c-b135-440753c58b72

- OBAMA CARE = CHILD TRAFFICKING & More SHOCKING Information!

https://rumble.com/v70ers4-obama-care-child-trafficking-and-more-shocking-information.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ec8bfe87-fe5c-4f2c-b135-440753c58b72

- JUAN O SAVIN- President TRUMP Navigating a Crisis- Larry Ballard 3 11 2026

https://rumble.com/v76zxdq-juan-o-savin-president-trump-navigating-a-crisis-larry-ballard-3-11-2026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ec8bfe87-fe5c-4f2c-b135-440753c58b72

- Obama Named As First World Leader To Be Prosecuted in Diddy Pedophile Investigation

https://rumble.com/v5vqy3b-obama-named-as-first-world-leader-to-be-prosecuted-in-diddy-pedophile-inves.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7ac38eab-fb31-4714-91a4-eee9bfa20745

- Thomas Sowell called Barack Obama the worst President ever - displacing Jimmy Carter.

https://rumble.com/v7a2v5i-thomas-sowell-called-barack-obama-the-worst-president-ever-displacing-jimmy.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7ac38eab-fb31-4714-91a4-eee9bfa20745

- Barack Obama was Embrrassed on Live Tv for supporting Same Sex Marriage

https://rumble.com/v1v8xdo-barack-obama-was-embrrassed-on-live-tv-for-supporting-same-sex-marriage.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a8a201bc-39af-4ee6-b27f-8c687067e3ab

- Obama and Biden Sanctioned Africe Because they opposed same sex marriage

https://rumble.com/shorts/v42y37h?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a8a201bc-39af-4ee6-b27f-8c687067e3ab

- US bishop: Biden, Pelosi serve 'godless agendas' of same-sex 'marriage,' abortion

https://rumble.com/v21r2p2-us-bishop-biden-pelosi-serve-godless-agendas-of-same-sex-marriage-abortion.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a8a201bc-39af-4ee6-b27f-8c687067e3ab



