X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2934a - The Economic Pain Is Hitting The People, Trump Ready To Step In

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2934a - Nov. 25, 2023
The Economic Pain Is Hitting The People, Trump Ready To Step In
The [WEF] are losing its grip, the people are seeing the truth about the green new deal and the brainwashing of the young is about to come to an end. The EU is going to go through a rough winter. Trump is asking if the people miss him yet as the economy fails.
