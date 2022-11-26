Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2934a - The Economic Pain Is Hitting The People, Trump Ready To Step In
338 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2934a - Nov. 25, 2023

The Economic Pain Is Hitting The People, Trump Ready To Step In

The [WEF] are losing its grip, the people are seeing the truth about the green new deal and the brainwashing of the young is about to come to an end. The EU is going to go through a rough winter. Trump is asking if the people miss him yet as the economy fails.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Keywords
politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket