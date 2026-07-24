Benefits of Estrogen Balancing for Healthspan with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh

Why is estrogen about so much more than reproductive health? In this episode, Bryana Burken, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, is joined by Elaina Mango, Vice President of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, to discuss estrogen’s vital role in overall wellness, healthy aging, fertility, brain function, skin health, and longevity. Together, they explain why hormonal balance is essential throughout every stage of a woman’s life, from puberty and childbearing years to perimenopause and menopause.

The conversation explores the difference between estrogen dominance and estrogen deficiency, common symptoms, and how environmental toxins and modern lifestyle factors can disrupt healthy hormone balance. Bryana and Elaina also discuss the importance of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, why it differs from synthetic hormones, and why treating symptoms without addressing the underlying hormonal imbalance often leaves women searching for answers.

Most importantly, they encourage women to advocate for themselves, seek providers who listen to their symptoms, and understand that feeling unwell should never be accepted as a normal part of aging.

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