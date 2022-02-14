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Hillary Clinton's DNC was needy. Soros & friends help her with the fix $$$$$$$
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60 views • February 14, 2022
On June 3, 2004 at the DNC "Take Back America Conference" Hillary Clinton tells the crowd they need George Soros.
"Campaign for America’s Future hosted a “Take Back America” conference at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel. This portion of the program featured speeches by politicians, activists, and others. The speakers generally agreed on the importance of creating a new Progressive movement in America, and criticized the actions and policies of conservatives and the Bush administration."
The payoff really came through for Obama and big Mike then from tax dollars back to Soros' destructive trans pushing Open Society via federal grant monies.
"Campaign for America’s Future hosted a “Take Back America” conference at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel. This portion of the program featured speeches by politicians, activists, and others. The speakers generally agreed on the importance of creating a new Progressive movement in America, and criticized the actions and policies of conservatives and the Bush administration."
The payoff really came through for Obama and big Mike then from tax dollars back to Soros' destructive trans pushing Open Society via federal grant monies.
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