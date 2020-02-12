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Remove Lymph Nodes At Your Own Risk - Dr. Robert Morse
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37 views • February 12, 2020
In this video clip Dr. Robert Morse discusses the consequences resulting from the removal of lymph nodes.
This video clip was created using the following videos:
Q&A 150 - Lymph Nodes, Baldness, Brain Fog - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeEBPMBUth8
Q&A - 509 - Rectal Tumor, Breast Camcer, Persistent Genital Arousal, Gestation Trophoblastic - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbF_j0Kjkuc
Q&A - 527 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyLrgmy4Spg
Q&A129-4 Gout, Genital Warts, Leukemia - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq_BKxkrmeI
Questions to Dr. Morse 106 Part 2 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eHSwMAN0wg
Questions & Answers 73 Part 1 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-RsHPwEDYE
Question & Answers 190 - Heart Attacks, Leaky Valvesm Feeling Stuck on Vimeo
Video link:
https://vimeo.com/70795947
Questions & Answers 277 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FMzskchHKI
Questions & Answers 42 Part 4 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-5aHJ8dz00
Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.
Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.
Dr. Morse’s website:
https://www.drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com/
Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.
You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.
Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/robertmorsend
To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos:
[email protected]
This video clip was created using the following videos:
Q&A 150 - Lymph Nodes, Baldness, Brain Fog - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeEBPMBUth8
Q&A - 509 - Rectal Tumor, Breast Camcer, Persistent Genital Arousal, Gestation Trophoblastic - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbF_j0Kjkuc
Q&A - 527 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyLrgmy4Spg
Q&A129-4 Gout, Genital Warts, Leukemia - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq_BKxkrmeI
Questions to Dr. Morse 106 Part 2 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eHSwMAN0wg
Questions & Answers 73 Part 1 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-RsHPwEDYE
Question & Answers 190 - Heart Attacks, Leaky Valvesm Feeling Stuck on Vimeo
Video link:
https://vimeo.com/70795947
Questions & Answers 277 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FMzskchHKI
Questions & Answers 42 Part 4 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-5aHJ8dz00
Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.
Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.
Dr. Morse’s website:
https://www.drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com/
Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.
You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.
Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/robertmorsend
To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos:
[email protected]
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