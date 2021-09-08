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200,000 Military Non-Vaxxers Denied Vax Mandate Restraining Order, Hospital Non-Vaxxer Legal Surprise, Terral's Situation Update Rebuttal, 'AntiVaxMomma' Fake Vax Card Scandal: 09.08.2021
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972 views • September 08, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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200,000 Unvaccinated Military Members Denied Temporary Restraining Order as Commanders Threaten Those who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccines
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/200000-unvaccinated-military-members-denied-temporary-restraining-order-as-commanders-threaten-those-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccines/
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-08-no-forced-take-comirnaty-covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
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Hospital 'denying religious exemptions' and firing unvaccinated gets legal surprise
Submitted by Karen
https://www.wnd.com/2021/09/hospital-denying-religious-exemptions-firing-unvaccinated-gets-legal-surprise/
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Situation Update - Fauci bioweapons funding CONFIRMED, smoking gun proves covid vaccines based on govt biowarfare program
Submitted by Terral
Sep. 8th, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/37495bd5-40d4-4f32-b452-63685b2b9321
Terral’s reply-comments (09.08.2021):
Hi Mike:
@15:00: You were sent information on the SARS Binary Bioweapon months ago and you ignore emails from terral03.com. Your analysis is incorrect: The SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon is the gain-of-function "herald strain" (first half of the bioweapon) upgrade to the SARS-1 bioweapon from 20 years ago.
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'AntiVaxMomma' Sold Fake Vaccination Cards That Got Verified In NY State Database
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/antivaxmomma-sold-fake-vaccination-cards-could-get-verified-ny-state-database
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
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200,000 Unvaccinated Military Members Denied Temporary Restraining Order as Commanders Threaten Those who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccines
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/200000-unvaccinated-military-members-denied-temporary-restraining-order-as-commanders-threaten-those-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccines/
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-08-no-forced-take-comirnaty-covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
--
Hospital 'denying religious exemptions' and firing unvaccinated gets legal surprise
Submitted by Karen
https://www.wnd.com/2021/09/hospital-denying-religious-exemptions-firing-unvaccinated-gets-legal-surprise/
--
Situation Update - Fauci bioweapons funding CONFIRMED, smoking gun proves covid vaccines based on govt biowarfare program
Submitted by Terral
Sep. 8th, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/37495bd5-40d4-4f32-b452-63685b2b9321
Terral’s reply-comments (09.08.2021):
Hi Mike:
@15:00: You were sent information on the SARS Binary Bioweapon months ago and you ignore emails from terral03.com. Your analysis is incorrect: The SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon is the gain-of-function "herald strain" (first half of the bioweapon) upgrade to the SARS-1 bioweapon from 20 years ago.
--
'AntiVaxMomma' Sold Fake Vaccination Cards That Got Verified In NY State Database
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/antivaxmomma-sold-fake-vaccination-cards-could-get-verified-ny-state-database
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
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