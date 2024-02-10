JEREMIAH 23 ~ Reveals MANY Ministers TODAY as Does The 1965 Prophecy

Both The 1965 Prophecy and Jeremiah 23 line up Together

to Reveal The Condition of The ENDTIME So-Called Ministers of TRUTH !!!

Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and DISCERN

Between The Righteous and The Wicked,

Between Him That Serveth God

and HIM That SERVETH HIM NOT!!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio