JEREMIAH 23 ~ Reveals MANY Ministers TODAY as Does The 1965 Prophecy

Both The 1965 Prophecy and Jeremiah 23 line up Together
to Reveal The Condition of The ENDTIME So-Called Ministers of TRUTH !!!
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and DISCERN
Between The Righteous and The Wicked,
Between Him That Serveth God
and HIM That SERVETH HIM NOT!!!
