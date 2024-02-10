Create New Account
JEREMIAH 23 ~ Reveals MANY Ministers TODAY as Does The 1965 Prophecy
channel image
The Final Witness
Published 18 hours ago

Both The 1965 Prophecy and Jeremiah 23 line up Together

to Reveal The Condition of The ENDTIME So-Called Ministers of TRUTH !!!

Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and DISCERN

Between The Righteous and The Wicked,

Between Him That Serveth God

and HIM That SERVETH HIM NOT!!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

