UK Pelosi Visit: CROWD Shouts "Go Home! Trump Won! You are a Fraud! The Whole World Knows!

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Nancy Pelosi was greeted by loud, boisterous and angry English protesters during her stop in the North of England on Saturday.
The vicious liar was greeted by British civilians screaming, Trump won!… You’re not welcome here… Go back to Epstein Island!… We don’t want you!… The whole world knows that Trump won the 2020 election!”