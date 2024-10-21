Clifton Cloud's enhanced footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only other amateur that caught all 3 calamites on video was Clifton Cloud. He had just walked out of a building and started filming when he caught Flight 175 careening into the South Tower. Sounds apocalyptic - Clif even thought they were making a movie!
This is an enhanced version. Will post the original along with the collapses shorty...