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THE FALL OF CABAL PART 5 of 10 -CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA
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271 views • July 21, 2021
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal
Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA
About the sexualization of children and the normalization of paedophilia, child seks trafficking for the elite. About Pizza Restaurant Comet Ping Pong and its owner James Alefantis, his background and familyline (Rothchild), his close friendship with the Obamas, the Clintons, David Brock, John and Tony Podesta. The artwork they buy and exhibit portraying naked, abused and murdered children. About the Pizzagate scandal, the Podesta e-mails, the encoded meaning of the pizza-related jargon, and the shocking secret behind Comet Ping Pong. About Cognitive Dissonance and the psychology of denial...
Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA
About the sexualization of children and the normalization of paedophilia, child seks trafficking for the elite. About Pizza Restaurant Comet Ping Pong and its owner James Alefantis, his background and familyline (Rothchild), his close friendship with the Obamas, the Clintons, David Brock, John and Tony Podesta. The artwork they buy and exhibit portraying naked, abused and murdered children. About the Pizzagate scandal, the Podesta e-mails, the encoded meaning of the pizza-related jargon, and the shocking secret behind Comet Ping Pong. About Cognitive Dissonance and the psychology of denial...
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