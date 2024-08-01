💥 Massive attended the Funeral of the late Hamas’ political bureau leader Ismael Hanyeh and his companion in Iran’s capital, Tehran

💥 Massive number of people attended the funeral of the late Hamas’ political bureau leader Ismael Hanyeh and his companion in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

💥 Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei performed funeral prayers over the bodies of martyrs, Commander Ismail Haniyeh and his companion Wassim Abu Shaaban.

Statements:

💬The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah:

What happened is not just an assassination, but rather an aggression by bombing a suburb in the capital Beirut and targeting civilian buildings, not military ones.