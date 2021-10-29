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STAND WITH KYRIE - BARCLAYS CENTER PROTEST - BROOKLYN NY - LONG VERSION/DOCUMENTARY - 10/24/2021
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27 views • October 29, 2021
10/24/2021: New York Freedom Rally protest in support of Kyrie Irving and against vaccine mandates at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. Kyrie Irving, a basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets, has been under harsh criticism and benched for refusing to take the injection. The protest was joined by Hawk Newsom and Rev. Kevin McCall of Black Lives Matter New York (not affiliated with global BLM). Singer Jimmy Levy was also there in support of Kyrie Irving. This is a larger view of what happened that day including speeches and NBA fans showing their papers (vaccine passports) to get inside. IG: @eastghostreports @newyorkfreedomrally2
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