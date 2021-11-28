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Solar Eclipse Activation Sirian and Cassiopeian Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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33 views • November 28, 2021
Last time we spoke about the Lunar Eclipse...now we move forward into a Total Solar Eclipse (December 4, 2021)! So, that's the topic for this powerful video, plus I will unveil of my newest art creation literally titled, "Solar Eclipse". I will transmit a Sirian and Cassiopeian Starseed Light Language Activation that will support you with opening up to changes, anchoring in positivity, expanding into new directions with joy, and ultimately have the courage and strength to keep going. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

📅 2022 DIMENSIONS 9 WALL CALENDAR:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/store/p199/wall-calendar.html

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionpeople blogs
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