From Out Of The Past (18+)

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During the 20th century, the greatest swindle in the history of Western civilization occurred: the alliance between neo-Liberal elites and International Communism. This socio-political merger has one single goal in mind: the eradication of European ethnic groups and their cultures. This Past is your Future...
⚠️ Some images contain footage from the Holodomor and Kulak exterminations, where 30 million Ukrainian and Russian farmers were murdered. These are used for documentary purposes, and may not be suitable for all audiences.
God, Please Preserve Us...
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