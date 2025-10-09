Iran’s support for Gaza resistance proved vital to Israel-Hamas ceasefire - Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Iran’s support for Gaza resistance proved vital to Israel-Hamas ceasefire - Mohammad Marandi

🟠 The Islamic Republic’s support played a key role in securing concessions during negotiations and in preventing Israel from achieving its goals in Gaza, the top Iranian-American political analyst told Sputnik.

🟠 While the ceasefire is “fragile” and many months of difficult negotiations are ahead, it’s “a step in the right direction,” particularly when it comes to ending the starvation of Gazans, and prisoner exchanges, Dr. Marandi says.