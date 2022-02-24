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Biden Welcomed 2.5 Million Illegal Immigrants Into the USA Last Year
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21 views • February 24, 2022
Biden Should Focus on Invasion of our Southern Border, Instead of Worrying About Ukraine's Border, Let's Secure Our Border! Of All of Biden's Mistakes, His Worst is the Border Debacle, America Cannot Be Secure Without Secure Border.
Biden Ended All of Trump's Successful Border Policies and Created Chaos. Illegal Immigrants Are Being Sent All over Country by Biden Administration. The Open Border Has Led to A Massive Drug Crisis and Drug Overdoses. Republicans Need to Make Open Border Top Issue In Mid-Term Elections
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
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Biden Ended All of Trump's Successful Border Policies and Created Chaos. Illegal Immigrants Are Being Sent All over Country by Biden Administration. The Open Border Has Led to A Massive Drug Crisis and Drug Overdoses. Republicans Need to Make Open Border Top Issue In Mid-Term Elections
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
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