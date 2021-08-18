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Globalist Shill Steven Colbert Calls for Returning Troops from Afghanistan Be Used Against American Citizens
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280 views • August 18, 2021
See the video of globalist shill Steven Colbert say the returning US troops from Afghanistan should be used on Americans who oppose the corrupt establishment and criminal Democratic party.
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