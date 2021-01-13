BELGIAN BLM/ANTIFA GOES ON VIOLENT RAMPAGE OVER DEATH OF BLACK MALE (DETAIL IN DESCRIPTION)

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Footage shared on social media shows gangs of protesters setting, what appears to be, the police station on fire.
Armed police can be seen firing bullets - most likely pellets - towards those rioting.
Another witness said there are about 400 people in the street and around 500 police officers, “some of the very angry”.
Riot police are also seen to march towards the protesters with a water cannon spraying those protesting.
Other footage shows fireworks exploding during the protests as police vans barricade the road.
Earlier, hundreds of people marched to the police station at North Station in Brussels.
The peaceful protest was organised by the AJGB (Association des Jeunes Guineens de Belgique) and called for the truth about the death of Ibrahima to be revealed.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1383651/Brussels-news-fire-police-station-update-europe-video-latest