DIY chickens - incubating, choc brown eggs, BABY CHICKS (10 days old)

For info, I have been using a Kebonnixs incubator (holds 12 eggs), and it works great.
[this is a color video, the chicks are dark gray / black]
Started baby chickens a year ago (first time, no experience), and incubating chickens in a small incubator, holds 12 eggs, in May 2022.
Chocolate brown eggs are popular and more rare. The 3 chicks in the video are from dark chocolate brown eggs.
10 day old chicks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.