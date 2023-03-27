Create New Account
DIY chickens - incubating, choc brown eggs, BABY CHICKS (10 days old)
For info, I have been using a Kebonnixs incubator (holds 12 eggs), and it works great. 

[this is a color video, the chicks are dark gray / black]

Started baby chickens a year ago (first time, no experience), and incubating chickens in a small incubator, holds 12 eggs, in May 2022.

Chocolate brown eggs are popular and more rare.  The 3 chicks in the video are from dark chocolate brown eggs.

10 day old chicks.

