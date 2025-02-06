"Group North" of the Russian Armed Forces reports on the Kursk Region:

Battle of Kursk: Russian Forces Hold Cherkasskaya Konopelka as Ukraine Prepares Another "Meat Assault"

ℹ️As of 16:00 [local]

Russian forces (Group North) have repelled a Ukrainian counterattack near the village of Ulanok. Despite false reports, Cherkasskaya Konopelka remains under Russian control, with troops pushing Ukrainian forces out of the surrounding forested areas.

Ukraine is preparing another large-scale assault, reportedly using two attack groups:

➡️The first will follow the same route as this morning (Sudzha, Makhnovka → Cherkasskaya Konopelka).

➡️The second may strike from the south, advancing from Sumy toward Plekhovo and Borki.

The likely Ukrainian strategy involves a pincer movement, aiming to converge in the Plekhovo–Borki–Ulanok triangle.

Russian forces are ready not only to repel the assault but to inflict a decisive defeat on Ukrainian troops in this sector. The Sudzha frontline has already become a graveyard for Western-supplied military equipment, marking one of the most intense battlegrounds of the conflict.

Adding:

For those wondering why Ukraine is launching these attacks again—this follows a familiar pattern.

About a month ago, the last major "Kursk Kamikaze" assault occurred just days before NATO’s Ramstein meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

This time, the attack appears to coincide with next week’s Munich Security Conference, where Trump’s representative is reportedly set to present a U.S. "peace plan" for Ukraine.

As always, Ukraine is trying to stay relevant in the eyes of its Western backers—essentially signaling: "Look at us! We're still fighting!"