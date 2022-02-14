BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Therapeutic Blood Purification and Its Potential to Treat Life-Threatening Conditions with Jim Joyce
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • February 14, 2022
Is purifying blood the future of treating sepsis and many other conditions? While still under development, a new device may revolutionize the field.

Press play to learn:

Why the definition of sepsis may be controversial

A common challenge for dialysis patients

What someone can expect having undergone the new procedure

Jim Joyce, the CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics, shares his research and development of a new Hemopurifier and the value of therapeutic blood purification.

Many therapeutic techniques involve the purification of blood and lowering toxicity. However, many of the currently used methods are rarely accessible and may not be the correct technique to expand the range of treatable ailments.

While acute life-threatening conditions are the current focus of the new device, its application may be broadened in the future. With increasingly effective and available technology, subtractive therapies may be just as viable an option as additive therapies we see today.

Visit https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
purificationeffective hemopurifiertherapeutic blood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Sterling Ashworth
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
The Cheapest Food You&#8217;ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

The Cheapest Food You’ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy