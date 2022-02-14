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Therapeutic Blood Purification and Its Potential to Treat Life-Threatening Conditions with Jim Joyce
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52 views • February 14, 2022
Is purifying blood the future of treating sepsis and many other conditions? While still under development, a new device may revolutionize the field.
Press play to learn:
Why the definition of sepsis may be controversial
A common challenge for dialysis patients
What someone can expect having undergone the new procedure
Jim Joyce, the CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics, shares his research and development of a new Hemopurifier and the value of therapeutic blood purification.
Many therapeutic techniques involve the purification of blood and lowering toxicity. However, many of the currently used methods are rarely accessible and may not be the correct technique to expand the range of treatable ailments.
While acute life-threatening conditions are the current focus of the new device, its application may be broadened in the future. With increasingly effective and available technology, subtractive therapies may be just as viable an option as additive therapies we see today.
Visit https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
Why the definition of sepsis may be controversial
A common challenge for dialysis patients
What someone can expect having undergone the new procedure
Jim Joyce, the CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics, shares his research and development of a new Hemopurifier and the value of therapeutic blood purification.
Many therapeutic techniques involve the purification of blood and lowering toxicity. However, many of the currently used methods are rarely accessible and may not be the correct technique to expand the range of treatable ailments.
While acute life-threatening conditions are the current focus of the new device, its application may be broadened in the future. With increasingly effective and available technology, subtractive therapies may be just as viable an option as additive therapies we see today.
Visit https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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