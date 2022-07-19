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WATCH: HUNDREDS LINE UP FOR MONKEYPOX VACCINE! - People Are Getting DUMBER By The Day!
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the lineups in Brooklyn, New York for monkeypox vaccines as the pharma funded media propagandizes the vaccine injury (Shingles) which they're dishonestly claiming is Monkeypox for the sake of fear and further compliance.
In this video, we break down the latest footage of the monkeypox lineups and the coming fake pandemics which we warned back in 2020 would come from vaccine injury in order to perpetuate tyranny forever.
Meanwhile, the WHO is meeting on July 21st to decide whether or not to declare a global pandemic.

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2022

Keywords
cdcwhosocial credit systembioweaponcovid-19pcr testworld alternative mediakill shothundreds line upmonkeypox vaccinepeople are getting dumberdeadly injection
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