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9/11 - CGI or Real Planes (2019 Documentary)
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3604 views • August 16, 2021
Original Verson:
Nine Eleven (2019 Documentary) by Hibbeler Productions
9/11 video claiming there were no planes, at all. The video shows live proof that no airliners were involved in the attack. What you saw on “LIVE” TV back then was, perhaps, not LIVE. It may have been CGI shown to you as if it was LIVE.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKV9dhS5sxU7
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Nine Eleven (2019 Documentary) by Hibbeler Productions
9/11 video claiming there were no planes, at all. The video shows live proof that no airliners were involved in the attack. What you saw on “LIVE” TV back then was, perhaps, not LIVE. It may have been CGI shown to you as if it was LIVE.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKV9dhS5sxU7
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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