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["Buy his Book 3rd video"] :DAVID-WYNN: MILLER's PARSE SYNTAX GRAMMAR STUDY GUIDE
Our Baby Was Snatched
Our Baby Was Snatched
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18 views • May 02, 2022

[“In this video: DAVID speaks about how he will always be there for us, we were very fortunate to speak with : DAVID on average once a month. Here he tells us the story of how he drinks microwaved water and most of his food is microwaved - as you can tell we were very surprised. For the Chief-Federal-Judge :David-Wynn: Miller gave the :Leon: Edwards and the :Iolanda: Menino permission to sell his book. If you want a copy of his book please email [email protected] in the Private and: Confidential. Please let me know where you found the email."]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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