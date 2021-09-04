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FULL SHOW: Ivermectin Wins Nobel Peace Prize For Being A “Wonder Drug”!
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190 views • September 04, 2021
The Big Pharma mafia wants full control over the healthcare industry and your body. The attacks against holistic treatments and drugs, such as ivermectin, are the perfect example. The world is waking up to the control and tyranny Big Pharma wants to have over the planet. Nurse Erin Olszewski joins to discuss the latest discrimination against healthcare workers and patients who are unvaccinated. An Infowars audience member takes on a major endeavor and launches VaxAction.com as a public forum for people to report and discuss vaccine side effects. Mainstream media deception is wearing thin as the world is waking up. Owen Shroyer takes powerful callers as well.
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