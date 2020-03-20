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Surgeon Lee Hieb Merritt, MD - Coronavirus: A Doctor's Update
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134 views • March 20, 2020
We’re panicking, some less hysterically than others. And we want better pandemic info from disinterested experts, not demagoguery from pharma-influenced bureaucrats or media shills.
Orthopedist Merritt, also a concierge anti-aging practice and author of “Surviving the Medical Meltdown”, will present the common sense and expertise serious people want for their families and localities.
Plus, she gives us some great actionable information to protect ourselves!
Orthopedist Merritt, also a concierge anti-aging practice and author of “Surviving the Medical Meltdown”, will present the common sense and expertise serious people want for their families and localities.
Plus, she gives us some great actionable information to protect ourselves!
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