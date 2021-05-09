BREAKING: METEOR DEBRI( NOT A CHINESE ROCKET) HITS IN TOWN/ALSO DEBRI IN OCEAN(WORMWOOD-PX)READ👇

GOOD THAT HE GET`S THE METEOR HIT CORRECT BUT THE THE REST HE SAY`S IS BS!!



BREAKING NEWS: METEOR DEBRI( NOT A CHINESE ROCKET) HITS IN TOWN-CITY/ALSO ASTEROID-METEOR DEBRI HITS INDIAN OCEAN NEAR MALDIVES( MSM IS LYING TO YOU!!! (WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM METEOR FRAGMENTS COMING)READ BELOW. Today is now May 9th, 2021. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Christ, Yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the planet x/ Nemesis/ Nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what Nasa calls the planet 9 system evidence. The highlights of This video; NASA and space agencies were saying to watch out over the weekend for a quote "Chinese rocket debris" that will probably slam earth weighing tons. Well, the debris has crashed... and some crashed in the ocean near the Maldives in the Indian Ocean. I also have footage that's not

Being shown that shows debris hitting land. The exact location I don't know yet. Though it's not CGI footage it is real that hit in a city or town..also planet x system pictures/ objects caught by others. Also, footage shared on TikTok of other debris coming in over a city area. I'm not buying any debris of any rocket. NASA and space agencies know all about meteor debris inbound. And more than likely are using the rocket lie as a coverup in my opinion. Plus more. Newcomers who don't know Yeshua Christ as your personal lord I hope you'll read below this. Newcomers, Yeshua/RayEl Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming