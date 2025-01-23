BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump once again said, Zelensky wants to make a deal, as he lost a lot of soldiers. But then also claimed that Russia lost more soldiers than Ukraine, 800,000
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
113 views • 3 months ago

Donald Trump once again said, "Zelensky wants to make a deal, as he lost a lot of soldiers..." But then he also claimed that Russia lost more soldiers than Ukraine.

Now, we don't want to trivialize the situation of fallen Russian soldiers—every fallen soldier is a tragedy. But Trump is citing numbers from the Delulu Land Ministry of Defense, which is downright hilarious.

But either Trump is being fed false information, in which case statements like these make him look really stupid, or he's playing a tough guy, as we've seen from his recent statements, which also makes him look really stupid. 

Adding about this:  "Zelensky wants to make a deal," Trump said.

Currently: Air defense systems are active in the Moscow region. Reports indicate that UAVs were shot down near Ramenskoye, Podolsk, and Kolomna. Air defenses were also activated in Ryazan and Kursk.

Restrictions have been introduced at Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports.

The Zelensky Regime is once again conducting a massive UAV attack. Reports suggest that in Ryazan, one of the targets may have been another oil refinery.

🐻 With antics like these, he will get a deal alright... Less Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
