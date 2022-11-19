NOV-19-2022 Jovan Hutton Pulitzer discusses election fraud with ex-election official Tina Peters

Tina Peters who was an election official in Colorado and had been ousted, fired, and harassed as a result of trying to sound the alarm on the corruption of our election systems goes through in detail on what she went through went she attempted to run for secretary of state in Colorado in order to depose the current secretary of state Jena Griswold. She lost, she argues, due to election corruption and they have been thwarted on every level when she tried to get an audit of her race. But this isn’t just happening in select states, this is happening throughout the country and a lot of candidates keep being told not to talk about election fraud and that if you just don’t say anything about elections then they will allow you to win your primary. A lot of these republican candidates in 2022 didn’t say anything about election fraud, but a lot of them lost anyway which resulted in democrats retaining senate majority and republicans barely taking house of representative majority. Everything was there in Arizona in order to expose the election fraud since you need senator, and you need a secretary of state. Kari Lake won every single county in the primary, and yet she still somehow lost to Katie Hobbs. Arizonans are saying no, we have to take to the streets. These criminals are going to have to be brought down for the fraud they are perpetuating, there are so many people in the fight that you don’t necessarily see and we need to encourage everybody. Theodore Roosevelt once said, “The credit belongs to the man in the arena whose face is marred by face, and dust, and blood, and sweat whose efforts come up short again and again because there can be no progress without error and shortcomings. This patriot is fighting for a worthy cause, and at the worst even if he fails, his place will never be with those souls who neither no victory or defeat.”

Don’t look at Donald Trump, don’t look at Mike Lindell. Look at what you’re doing and start at the local level, the people need to see that something isn’t right so you need to get involved, go to your commissioner meetings, go to your school board meetings. When we get these crooks out of office, there have to be patriotic people that can fill in those positions. As must as we all love Donald J Trump, please understand that the fight is different then him running for president. We can’t stand down and assume that he’s going to take care of things. I’m encouraging people to not wait for people to save us, we can’t and we have to be more vigilant and active. So as much as I love and support the man, its not the fight that we are fighting.

Heres the thing, we can do by precinct, same day voting and we can do all of these things and get rid of the electronic pollbooks and get rid of the machines. Its more efficient if we count all the votes at the precinct. What all of America saw is that they kept delaying everything and they were trying to figure out how to get the steal in.

The reason that the call went out on election day was to overwhelm the vote. Its interesting that the vote should’ve gone up, not down, on election night. So when you have a situation where the machines are glitching, that’s all bullcrap. We have to get rid of articial intelligence adjudication and what we know for certain is that there is fraud in our elections but the point of it is that there are fraud in our elections and the people are tired of it. The call to action is to send out ‘selection code’ which explains how the fraud is perpetuated in a nice way and gives them a framework and it has human interest, drama, and humor, but in there there is data and facts. We need to start educating the masses because they love their families just like we do but they just don’t know. Even Tina Peters took a long time to learn the hard way that our elections are corrupt and that things aren’t always what they seem.

We’ve got to get together and we can’t repeat the mistakes of 2020. We’ve learned a tremendous amount since the audits of 2020 like the Maricopa audit and the enemy is in for keeps and they’ve gotten away with it again because they’re doing new things. And junk recounts don’t work, its just counting paper not the votes! We have to get our messaging to the public right and this requires unification. Tina Peters didn’t think there was anything wrong with the election until she took a look at it, and the establishment does not want you to realize what the cure is and the cure is you. They can certainly count their donations but they can’t count the ballots. I get that you’re angry, but you have to be smart and don’t just go running through the minefield without abandon! Be loud, be proud, be diligent, but you have to think about it and think through wisdom and truth and not anger.